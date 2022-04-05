Queens Star Naturi Naughton Marries Xavier “Two” Lewis in Star-Studded Ceremony

Naturi Naughton is now a married queen!
The Queens star tied the knot with Xavier "Two" Lewis on April 2 in a lavish ceremony at the Midtown Collective in Atlanta. Some of the celebrity guests included Breakfast Club host Angela Yee, Real Housewives of Atlanta star Shamea Morton, and Naturi's Power co-stars Omari Hardwick and LaLa Anthony, who caught the bouquet and commemorated the event on Instagram.
"Now what are the chances of me catching the bouquet at @naturi4real & @twolewis_ beautiful wedding this weekend??" the Think Like a Man actress captioned the post. "WE OUTSIIDDDEEEEEE OR NAH? somebody tell me what we doing?!!"
Xavier rocked an all-white tuxedo, while the bride looked gorgeous walking down the aisle holding a purple bouquet of flowers in a white gown complete with a floor-length train.
Xavier proposed to Naturi—mom to Zuri, 4, who she shares with an ex she has only referred to as Ben—in December 2020 after a year of dating. Omari, who was the best man on the big day, introduced the couple.
In February, Naturi revealed her fiancé's identity to the public in an interview with Essence, after previously opting to keep it under wraps. "It was important to be cautious about sharing [his identity] so we could focus on that bonding time," she said at the time.
"Sometimes in the industry people put their opinions on things and make you feel like you need their opinion, and I don't," she added.
One opinion that Naturi surely won't mind is that she was a beautiful bride.