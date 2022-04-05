Jason Momoa Going Back to His Roots for AppleTV+ Series Chief of War

Watch : Jason Momoa Recalls Putting on "Aquaman" Suit For First Time

Jason Momoa is saying goodbye to the Aquaman suit...and aloha to the writers' room!

On April 5, E! News learned that the 42-year-old actor is set to star, write and executive produce Apple TV+ upcoming Chief of War.

The eight-episode series will follow the story of the unification and colonization of Hawaii from an indigenous point of view.

Momoa, who is of Hawaiian descent, will write and executive produce alongside Thomas Pa'a Sibbett, with Doug Jung as showrunner. Other executive producers on the project include Francis Lawrence, Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping and Erik Holmberg.

This will be the first time Momoa has written for television, though the Game of Thrones star co-wrote 2014 film Road to Paloma, as well as upcoming Western movie The Last Manhunt with Pa'a Sibbett.

The actor currently stars in AppleTV+ series See—which has been renewed for a third season—and is known for his previous roles in Frontier, Aquaman and Justice League.