Marcel the Shell With Shoes On Gets the Hollywood Treatment With New Movie

Marcel the Shell With Shoes On is recruiting 60 Minutes' Lesley Stahl in a search for his family.
In a trailer released April 5, the tiny fella—who the world first met in 2010—reveals that he's decided to look for his mother and father, who he hasn't seen in a long time. According to Marcel (played by Jenny Slate), it's just him and Grandma Connie, as well as their pet lint, Alan. Reveals production company A24, "Once part of a sprawling community of shells, they now live alone as the sole survivors of a mysterious tragedy."
"It's common knowledge that it takes at least 20 shells to have a community," Marcel shares, adding that their clan lost a member when his cousin fell asleep in a pant pocket.
And Grandma Connie, played by Isabella Rossellini, fully encourages Marcel's quest: "Let's forget about being afraid," she says. "Just take the adventure."
And so begins Marcel's journeys, a quest that is documented by Dean Fleischer-Camp, who "discovers them amongst the clutter of his Airbnb," according to A24. "The short film he posts online brings Marcel millions of passionate fans, as well as unprecedented dangers and a new hope at finding his long-lost family."
In a brief clip, 60 Minutes journalist Stahl asks Marcel how long it has been since he's since his family, to which the shell replies, "I couldn't tell you but the space in my heart grows bigger and louder every day." (Dean says it's only been two years.)
Jenny and Dean, who divorced in 2016, made the first Marcel the Shell With Shoes On animated video for YouTube in 2010, showing the creature as he walked Alan and talked on the phone. Now, the duo is putting out a feature-length movie, with Jenny previously telling Marie Claire, "I hope it allows people to feel that they are entitled to their own moments of contemplation."
Marcel the Shell With Shoes On premieres in select theaters June 24.