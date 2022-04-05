Too Hot to Handle Alum Harry Jowsey Shares His Coachella Packing Must-Haves

We interviewed Harry Jowsey because we think you'll like his picks at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
After a two-year hiatus, music festivals are back with Coachella and Stagecoach on the horizon. Too Hot to Handle alum Harry Jowsey told E!, "I couldn't be more excited to finally get out to a festival. I think the pandemic has added more suspense to big events like these so I'm sure everyone is about to let loose and make the most of it."
Harry said that he's looking forward to the performances from Flume, Harry Styles, and Billie Eilish. The Tap In w/ Harry Jowsey podcast host added, "Also, Doja Cat and Anita because I have the biggest crushes on them." Of course, Harry is excited for the big weekend, but this is a marathon, not a sprint. To make the most out of Coachella, some thoughtful preparation is a essential.
If you're looking for some packing insights, Harry shared his Coachella must-haves with E! readers.
Cool Human Portable, Rechargeable, Misting Body Cooler
E!: Do you have any tips to beat the heat at Coachella? Are there any products that help you stay cool?
HJ: I think the biggest is making sure you have breathable shoes on. It's the worst to be stuck in the heat in super-hot shoes. No one wants stinky feet or to be too hot because your feet are uncomfortable. Don't be surprised if you see me rocking around in some sandals. Or if you want to be dramatic you can get a portable mister.
Coola Organic Sunscreen SPF 50 Sunblock Spray
E!: What's your go-to sunscreen for an outdoor event?
HJ: So, I'm actually the worst person on the planet at reminding myself to use sunscreen. However, I've been using this sunscreen that is a mist. It makes applying sunscreen super easy, pleasant, and quick.
This sunscreen has 9.7K+ "Loves" from Sephora shoppers.
Rain Ponchos for Adults Disposable- 5 Pack
E!: What's a must-have to prepare for unexpected weather conditions?
HJ: Always have one of those plastic, poncho raincoats. In Australia, we always have one stashed away in our pocket just in case the weather turns. Not the sexiest of things but it works and I stay dry.
This poncho 5-pack has 1,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Apple MagSafe Battery Pack
E!: Capturing moments is key at Coachella, especially for content creators. Do you have a portable charger or a battery pack that you recommend to make sure you can document your experience all weekend?
HJ: Yes! I've been using this MagSafe portable charger from Amazon. You don't need to worry about cords and it sits snug on the back of your phone.
This battery pack has 2,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
E!: How long does it usually take you to get ready for the day?
HJ: Look I'm super easy & low maintenance, so I think I could get ready in 15 minutes or less!
Keep on scrolling to see some of Harry's low maintenance, must-pack essentials for Coachella.
Five Sugar Free Chewing Gum- 6 Packs of 35
The Netflix star recommends bringing "gum to hide that stinky breath." Five Sugar Free Gum is his gum of choice. This set with six packs has 2,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Laneige Lip Glowy Balm
Harry's go-to lip balm is from Laneige. He uses the gummy bear scent, but that's not the only option. You can also get this in Berry, Peach, and Grapefruit scents.
This lip balm has 3.2K+ "Loves" from Sephora customers.
Maison Francis Kurkdjian Baccarat Rouge 540 Pure Perfume
Harry advised, "You need deodorant for those pits and a little waft of fragrance to enhance the experience. What if I bump into Doja Cat?"
Chanel Le Lift Firming Anti-Wrinkle Flash Eye Revitalizer
Harry recommends these "eye masks to hide those bags under your eyes."
Sneakers
Harry reminds Coachella attendees "bring your best dancing shoes." His go-to store to shop for sneakers is Stadium Goods.
