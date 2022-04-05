Too Hot to Handle Alum Harry Jowsey Shares His Coachella Packing Must-Haves

We interviewed Harry Jowsey because we think you'll like his picks at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

After a two-year hiatus, music festivals are back with Coachella and Stagecoach on the horizon. Too Hot to Handle alum Harry Jowsey told E!, "I couldn't be more excited to finally get out to a festival. I think the pandemic has added more suspense to big events like these so I'm sure everyone is about to let loose and make the most of it."

Harry said that he's looking forward to the performances from Flume, Harry Styles, and Billie Eilish. The Tap In w/ Harry Jowsey podcast host added, "Also, Doja Cat and Anita because I have the biggest crushes on them." Of course, Harry is excited for the big weekend, but this is a marathon, not a sprint. To make the most out of Coachella, some thoughtful preparation is a essential.

If you're looking for some packing insights, Harry shared his Coachella must-haves with E! readers.