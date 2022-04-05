Cole Sprouse Defends Female Disney Channel Stars Who "Were So Heavily Sexualized" as Young Women

Watch : Why Cole Sprouse Needed a Break From Acting

Cole Sprouse will always stand up against criticism of child stars who were on the Disney Channel—especially the young women.



During a conversation with The New York Times published April 4, the Suite Life of Zack and Cody alum, 29, said people would often refer to his and his twin brother Dylan Sprouse's success after Disney as making it out or being "unscathed." However, the young women who had roles on the network had a much harder time dealing with fame.



"The young women on the channel we were on [Disney Channel] were so heavily sexualized from such an earlier age than my brother and I that there's absolutely no way that we could compare our experiences," he told the publication. "And every single person going through that trauma has a unique experience."



Cole—who began acting when he was 6 months old—added that people always want to criticize child stars for "going nuts," but don't want to address the trauma that comes with fame.