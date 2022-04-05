2022 Grammys

Jason Momoa Sets the Record Straight on Kate Beckinsale Romance Rumors

Jason Momoa is clearing up dating rumors after he was seen getting close to Kate Beckinsale at an Oscars after-party last month. Keep scrolling to read his response.

Jason Momoa's chivalrous ways have caused him to be the center of dating rumors.

During a conversation with Extra published April 4, the Aquaman star, 42, shut down rumors of a possible romance between himself and Kate Beckinsale after they were seen getting cozy together at an Oscars 2022 after-party on March 27.

"It was cray," Momoa—who loaned the Underworld actress his coat—said. "Have a conversation with a woman about her country, I was in England doing Aquaman 2. Everyone is like, 'Are you dating?' No, no, it was chivalry, the woman was cold."

Reiterating his earlier answer, he added, "Absolutely not, not together. She is very nice, I was being very nice, just being a gentleman. Now, I am not giving my coat to anyone."

The rumors came a little more than two months after Momoa and Lisa Bonet, 54, announced that they were calling it quits after four years of marriage and more than a decade together. 

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet's Cutest Instagram Moments

On Jan. 12, the Games of Thrones star and the A Different World actress—parents to Lola, 14, and Nakoa-Wolf, 13—shared a joint statement on Instagram announcing their breakup, writing, "We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times. A revolution is unfolding ~and our family is of no exception… feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring."
 
The former couple, who tied the knot in 2017, added that they were "parting ways in marriage," and wanted to share this personal development as they went "about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty." 

BACKGRID

Though the pair split, Momoa has remained close with his family, even stepping out for the Batman premiere on March 1 in New York City to support his stepdaughter Zoë Kravitz—who Monet shares with ex-husband Lenny Kravitz.
 
"We're just so proud," the Dune actor told Entertainment Tonight at the time. "Lisa couldn't be here so we're representing, me and the babies. We're very excited to just be here…It's still family, you know?" 

