Katherine Heigl Shares Rare Glimpse Into Family Life in Honor of Daughter Adalaide's 10th Birthday

Watch : Katherine Heigl Gushes Over 10-Year Marriage & Family

Katherine Heigl is celebrating her daughter Adalaide's 10th birthday with a trip down memory lane.

Taking to Instagram April 3, the 43-year-old actress shared a video that her husband Josh Kelley made in honor of Adalaide's big day. The nearly one-minute clip showed footage of Adalaide from over the years, dating back to when she was a baby and going all the way up to present day. Throughout the video, viewers got a glimpse into the family's world, including Katherine and Josh cradling Adalaide when she was an infant, Adalaide playing with her big sister Naleigh, now 13, when they were younger, and Adalaide recently having fun with a virtual reality set.

As Katherine watched the video about her "beautiful," "fiery" and "witty" daughter "in wonder," she couldn't help but reflect on how much Adalaide has grown.

"Ten years ago today Adalaide made her way into the world and into our arms," she captioned the video. "She was the smallest baby I had ever seen. Weighing in at just 4 pounds 11 ounces. I could place her in the palm of my hand and her little legs would only reach an inch past my wrist. I started calling her peanut after that. My beautiful, delicious, observant peanut."