Alyssa Miller Reacts to "Gossip" About Her and Andrew Garfield's Relationship Status

Is Spider-Man now a single man?
One month after Andrew Garfield and his girlfriend, Sports Illustrated model Alyssa Miller, made their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards, reports have surfaced claiming the stars have called it quits. However, amid rumors about their relationship status, Alyssa took to Instagram to share a selfie with Andrew. "If you must gossip at least use a cute photo," Alyssa, seemingly addressing the breakup speculation, captioned the April 4 post. "Lol love you AG."
The tick, tick...BOOM! star, 38, and Miller, 32, first sparked romance rumors in November, when they were spotted out together in New York City.
In February, a source confirmed to E! News that the pair were dating after they were photographed holding hands while leaving a tennis court in Malibu, Calif. At the time, an eyewitness to their sporty date told E! News that Garfield and Miller "were certainly happy in each other's company and not hiding anything."
Miller was by Garfield's side on Feb. 27 at the SAG Awards, where he was nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role for his part in tick, tick…BOOM!. For the occasion, Garfield wore an all-black suit with matching tie and shirt, while Miller coordinated with him in a dark blazer and pants paired alongside a ruffled white top.
Garfield, who previously dated his Amazing Spider-Man co-star Emma Stone for four years, is notoriously private when it comes to his love life. As he explained in an interview with Bustle last year, "I'm not in the public eye to a great degree because I've designed it that way for myself."
"For my work, I'm fine with it," he continued, "but otherwise I fight for my right for a private, personal life."
As for Miller's dating history, she was in a relationship with Jake Gyllenhaal for six months before the two broke things off in 2014. The model married Tame Impala guitarist Cam Avery in April 2018, but separated from the musician that November.