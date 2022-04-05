Sephora Spring Savings Sale 2022 Is Now Open to VIB Members: Here Are 20 Deals We’re Shopping

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

If you're a Sephora VIB member and have been holding off on making beauty purchases over the last week or so, get your wallet ready. The time to shop has finally come. From now until April 11, VIB tiered members can now save 15% off during the Sephora Spring Savings Event. It's the perfect time to stock up on beauty products you can't live without or try out a popular skincare brand or TikTok fave to see if they're really worth the hype.

Recently, we broke down everything you need to know about Sephora's Spring Savings Sale, including what's excluded in the sale, how many times you can use your discount and whether Same-Day Delivery still applies. You can check out all the answers to those questions and more right here.

Today we're answering the question: "What should I buy at the Sephora Spring Savings Event?"

There are so many great products on sale right now, many of which rarely ever get discounted. As much as we'd love to fill our basket with every single thing we want to try or stock up on, we'll narrow it down to just a few (more like, 20) must-haves. Check out our favorite deals below.