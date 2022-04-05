Real Housewives of New Jersey Star Teresa Giudice Shares Her Amazon Travel Must-Haves

We included these products chosen by Teresa Giudice because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. Teresa is a paid spokesperson for the Amazon Influencer Program. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Do you have a fun trip coming up? If you don't, are you ready to make some travel plans? If it's been a while since you've gone away, let Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice help you pack. The Bravolebrity shared her travel must-haves during a recent Amazon live session.
Teresa told Amazon shoppers, "I'm excited to show you guys my travel must-haves that you can get at Amazon. I can't for you guys to see everything. Amazon has so many things. Anything you could ever want and nine out of ten times, Amazon has it."
She shared, "I always ask my friends what they're getting on Amazon and I tell them what I'm getting," so checking out this list is basically the next best thing to exchanging your latest Amazon finds with Teresa. Keep on scrolling to see Teresa's must-pack gadgets, beauty products, and other vacation essentials.
Hotcool Passport and Vaccine Card Holder
"This is my passport case. This one has a slot for your vaccine card. At lot of places you're gonna have to show [the card]. it has a pen, which you can use when you fill out paperwork when you go to the islands. I like this passport cover. It's much easier to find your passport in your bag with this. This is a must-have."
This passport holder is available in 43 colors and patterns. It has 1,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Miady10000mAh Dual USB Portable Charger- 2 Pack
"This is something I live by, extra batteries for my phone. My phone always dies and I always have low battery. This charger, I love it. It saved us in the airport today. I love that it's light. A lot of other chargers that I've had were so heavy. This one is so light. I charge it up before I leave the house. This is easy to find in your bag too."
This portable battery is compatible with many types of phones and it has 46,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
iPhone 11 12 13 Super Fast Charger [Apple MFi Certified]- 2 Pack
"This is a super charger. It charges so quickly. I love the super charger. I buy this all the time because my kids' friends are always stealing my chargers."
This charger has 4,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Perilogics Universal Airplane in Flight Phone Mount
"I use this to watch movies on the plane. Louie loves watching movies. I got one of these for each of my kids because I noticed they were always hunching down to watch things on their phones. With this, you're looking forward instead of looking down."
This product has 3,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Lilly Pulitzer Pineapple Shaped Luggage Tag with Secure Strap
"This is my pineapple luggage tag. I love this. I think it's important to put your address on your luggage. Luggage does get lost sometimes. If your address is on it, they'll be able to find this easier. I happen to love this one because I love pineapples."
Netgear WI-FI Range Extender
"I use this when I'm traveling some place that's not a big city. This is a wifi extender. I used this in Tulum. You want wifi when you're traveling. Having wifi is really important. This is awesome."
This product has 53,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
ColourNoise Sound Machines
"I love this sound machine. You can hear the ocean waves. I love it. It's really soothing. It's so light. It's not heavy at all. Just pack this in your luggage. My daughter Milania loves this. It puts her right to bed."
Jack & Rose Travel Makeup Mirror with Light, Rechargeable Portable LED Makeup Mirror
"I use this mirror when I put on makeup. I have this great mirror. This is an LED mirror. It's lightweight. It's the best. I have one I keep at home too. I love this mirror."
Bio Ionic Long Barrel Styler
"This is my must-have. You guys, I've used a ton of curling irons. A ton! This is my ultimate favorite curling iron. It's really long. I have really long hair, so I love wrapping my hair around it. It's the best. I love it. I'm not a hairdresser, but I am getting better at using this. It's the best curling iron and it's definitely an investment. I travel with it all the time. I actually have two of these, one I keep at home and one I travel with."
Tocess Big Hair Claw Clips- 4 Pieces
"I am a clip queen. I always have my hair in clips. I even go to bed with my hair in clips. I put my hair up in a clip when I wash my face. When I'm working out, I put my hair in a clip. These clips are the best. Even my girls are hooked on them too. This is a set of four. They're a steal."
These clips have 15,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Moroccanoil Dry Shampoo Light Tones
"I love to travel with this dry shampoo. It's great. I love that it smells so good. I just spray it and rub it in. This is the best dry shampoo ever. It makes your hair smell good and it really refreshes your hair. This is the best. I love this one."
This dry shampoo has 5,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Kenra Volume Spray 25 Super Hold Hairspray
"I have this Kenra hairspray. After I do my hair, I like to finish with hairspray so it stays."
This spray has 15,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Smashbox The Original Photo Finish Smooth & Blur Primer
"I live by this primer. It goes on really smooth. I have it on now." This primer has 1,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Too Faced Lip Injection Power Plumping Lip Gloss
"This really does plump up your lips. You can feel it tingling too. I love this one."
Urban Decay All Nighter Long-Lasting Makeup Setting Spray
"After you finish your makeup, use this. It's one of my favorites, from Urban Decay. Spray your face all over. This is the best to set your makeup. It keeps your makeup on. It really stays on all day long. This is a must-have."
This spray has 5,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews. Lisa Barlow has recommended this and so did Margaret Josephs. Nina Dobrev uses this setting spray and so do our E! shopping editors. This is one of our favorite beauty fixes and sweat-proof makeup essentials.
Neutrogena Makeup Remover Facial Cleansing Towelette Singles- 20 Count
"I swear by Neutrogena makeup wipes. I've tried other brands, but I always go back to Neutrogena. I really love these. They get all my makeup off and my face always feels really fresh. I buy these by the case. My daughters are always taking these. These are the single-size travel ones. These are the best. Keep them in your car or your gym bag."
These wipes have 29.900+ 5-star Amazon reviews. Teresa previously recommended them as well.
Yamiu Travel Shoe Bags Set of 4
"I like to have everything organized when I pack. I have these great shoe bags. These keep things organized and clean."
This set has 6,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Yamiu Packing Cubes- Set of 7
"I love these to keep everything organized. I love packing cubes. These are great to separate your packing by outfit."
These cubes come in several color options and they have 9,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Bagsmart Toiletry Bag Travel Bag With Hanging Hook
"I have this great makeup case. It hangs. I love that the compartments are clear so you can put all your makeup in, see it all, and keep it organized. I love this because you can fit a lot of makeup in it."
This carrying case comes in two sizes, four colors, and it has 22,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews. This case has also been recommended by Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore, The Bachelor alum Hannah Ann Sluss, and Marianna Hewitt.
Yuesuo Mini Refillable Perfume Portable Atomizer Bottles- 4 Pack
"You know how you can only bring a certain amount of ounces on an airplane? You can't bring big perfume bottles. You can fill these up with any perfume and it's easy to use. This is great. It's TSA-approved. I use this to bring my favorite perfumes."
This set has 4,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Shout Wipe and Go Instant Stain Remover (144 Total Wipes)
"I always have these. These are great. My kids always ask me for these. If you spill something on yourself, you can wipe the stain out right away. These are great to have. Put these in your handbag."
Apple AirPods
"AirPods are a must. They're very easy to use and you can talk to whoever you want, listen to music, and listen to podcasts." These AirPods have 427,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
R-Fun AirPods Pro Case Cover with Keychain
"I love this case. It hooks to my bag. This case is so ideal. You can definitely find it so easily in your bag."
This case comes in 33 colors and it has 22,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Enza Costa Women's Stretch Silk Rib Tank Midi Dress
"This is a staple I always have in my bag. I love a staple. This is a black dress. It's long. It's perfect to dress up with heels or you can wear it with flats, whatever you feel like wearing. If you're somewhere warm, wear flip flops with it. If not, wear boots and it will look great. I think this is a must-have."
This dress is available in many colorways.
Norma Kamali Women's Slip Jumpsuit
"I love a jumpsuit. I'm like Andy Cohen. That's his favorite. I love jumpsuits. This one is super soft with a wide-leg bottom. It's super cute. You can wear it out to dinner."
This jumpsuit comes in a few solid colors and patterns.
