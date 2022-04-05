Jewel and a Former Boy Band Member Performed on American Song Contest

Watch : Jordan Smith Compares American Song Contest & The Voice

Jewel brought her musical stylings to American Song Contest—but it was a country singer from Tennessee who topped the leaderboard.

Before the new batch of 12 performers could take the stage, however, the results from last week had to be revealed. On the March 28 episode, former The Voice winner and Kentucky representative Jordan Smith earned an automatic trip in the semi-finals thanks to the 56-person jury of industry professionals.

Joining Jordan were Montana's Jonah Prill, Kansas' Broderick Jones and North Dakota's Khloe Fredericks. Khloe was saved by the fan vote after the jury placed her on the outside of the top three.

The acts advance to the semi-finals, which begin April 25.

With the results, Grammy winner Macy Gray—who was representing Ohio—was eliminated from the competition.

Tyler Braden, representing Tennessee, performed country ballad "Seventeen," an ode to the nostalgia of youth. Giving off Luke Combs vibes, Tyler impressed the jury enough to earn this week's automatic trip to the semi-finals.