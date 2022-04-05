2022 Grammys

Hailey Bieber Addresses Pregnancy Rumors After Attending Grammys With Justin Bieber

Hailey Bieber debunked pregnancy rumors after one outlet said her flowing gown was meant to hide a baby bump at the 2022 Grammys.

Watch: How Justin & Hailey Bieber Are Doing Amid Her Health Scare

Hailey Bieber's only intention is to set the record straight.

The model responded to an Instagram post by RadarOnline , which speculated that she was pregnant and expecting her first child with Justin Bieber. The April 4 post said that fans believed the Saint Laurent "flowing gown" she wore on the 2022 Grammys red carpet was hiding a baby bump.

But Hailey debunked the "Baby" rumor with one simple comment: "I'm not pregnant leave me alone."

Hailey, 25, attended Grammys to support Justin, 28, and his eight Grammy nominations. Although he did not take home a golden gramophone, he still left with his date by his side. For the event, Justin wore an oversized Balenciaga suit, a pink beanie and Crocs.

While she's not currently pregnant, Hailey has been open about her desire to have children at some point.

In Justin's Amazon Prime documentary, Justin Bieber: Our World, the "Yummy" singer mentions, "My intention for 2021 is to continue to set goals and have fun while goingthoem. Make sure I put family first," adding, "And, hopefully, we squish out a little nugget." 

photos
Hailey Bieber's Most Glamorous Wedding-Inspired Looks

Hailey responded, "In 2021?!" Justin replied, "The...end...of 2021? We start trying?" She finally replied after  a pause, "Okay, maybe. We shall see."

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

The misreported pregnancy comes right after a health emergency last month. Hailey shared on her Instagram Story on March 12 she experienced a blood clot in her brain just days before, saying, "I was sitting at breakfast with my husband when I started having stroke like symptoms and was taken to the hospital."

"They found I had suffered a very small blood clot to my brain, which caused a small lack of oxygen," she explained. "But my body had passed it on its own and I recovered completely within a few hours."

Since the health scare, she's been spotted out alongside Justin for dinner at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, Calif., on a double date with Kendall Jenner and her boyfriend Devin Booker.

"Justin continues to be very protective of Hailey and is keeping a close eye on her," a source close to the singer exclusively shared with E! News. "They are very shaken up, but trying to move forward one day at a time."

