Caitlyn Jenner Shares How She “Keeps Track” of Grandkids’ Milestones

Caitlyn Jenner revealed how she keeps up with her grandkids.
In an exclusive interview with E! News at Steven Tyler's 4th Annual Grammy Awards Viewing Party on April 3, Caitlyn explained how she stays up to date on her many grandchildren and their many birthdays.
"I keep track of them all on my computer," Caitlyn said. "It pops up and says ‘Birthday!' That's the only way you can keep track of it all."
Some scheduling assistance does seem necessary, as the reality star noted her family is quite large. Her daughter Kylie Jenner had a baby boy in February and son Burt welcomed his third child, daughter Goldie, in March.
"I have a lot of children," Caitlyn said. "A lot of kids and that goes into a lot of grandkids and we just had our 20th grandchild."
With that in mind, the TV personality revealed she is always ready with an abundance of gifts stowed for her group.
"Especially little stuffed animals and this and that," she said at the event, which benefitted the nonprofit Janie's Fund. "I keep picking these things up with the little ones. They all love that stuff."
And while Caitlyn does keep her family close, she has confirmed she will not be participating in their upcoming Hulu show, The Kardashians. However, Caitlyn will be back on the TV screen as a contributor at Fox News—a gig she said she's "very excited" about.
"I'm gonna do a lot of a wide variety of things," she said. "I don't want to be pigeonholed into all just trans issues."
Caitlyn shared she has even more in the works, such as a race car team she purchased called Jenner Racing.
"It's an all-women race car series," Caitlyn explained. "I have always been a big promoter of women in sports. Certainly what's happening over the last year with the transgender issue and this and that, I want to support women in sports."
In the meantime, fans of reality TV can race to Hulu on April 14 for the official premiere of The Kardashians.