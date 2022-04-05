Caitlyn Jenner Shares How She “Keeps Track” of Grandkids’ Milestones

Watch : Caitlyn Jenner Officially Announces Run for California Governor

Caitlyn Jenner revealed how she keeps up with her grandkids.

In an exclusive interview with E! News at Steven Tyler's 4th Annual Grammy Awards Viewing Party on April 3, Caitlyn explained how she stays up to date on her many grandchildren and their many birthdays.

"I keep track of them all on my computer," Caitlyn said. "It pops up and says ‘Birthday!' That's the only way you can keep track of it all."

Some scheduling assistance does seem necessary, as the reality star noted her family is quite large. Her daughter Kylie Jenner had a baby boy in February and son Burt welcomed his third child, daughter Goldie, in March.

"I have a lot of children," Caitlyn said. "A lot of kids and that goes into a lot of grandkids and we just had our 20th grandchild."

With that in mind, the TV personality revealed she is always ready with an abundance of gifts stowed for her group.

"Especially little stuffed animals and this and that," she said at the event, which benefitted the nonprofit Janie's Fund. "I keep picking these things up with the little ones. They all love that stuff."