Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Prove They're "Madly in Love" at Grammys After-Party

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker made it a date night on April 3 when they stepped out to attend the 2022 Grammys at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. After the engaged couple were photographed touching tongues during the awards ceremony, a source tells E! News that the two continued to pack PDA as they hit up an after-party at local hotspot Delilah LV.

"They were seated at a table in the back and making out," the insider says. "They weren't holding back and were having a lot of fun."

At one point in the evening, Travis held the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star in his arms as they partied alongside celebrity guests like Dua Lipa.

Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak—who picked up multiple Grammys at this year's ceremony, including Song and Record of the Year—were also in attendance and performed at the bash as their R&B supergroup, Silk Sonic.