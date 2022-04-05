Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Prove They're "Madly in Love" at Grammys After-Party

He fell in love with the girl at the awards show.
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker made it a date night on April 3 when they stepped out to attend the 2022 Grammys at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. After the engaged couple were photographed touching tongues during the awards ceremony, a source tells E! News that the two continued to pack PDA as they hit up an after-party at local hotspot Delilah LV.
"They were seated at a table in the back and making out," the insider says. "They weren't holding back and were having a lot of fun."
At one point in the evening, Travis held the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star in his arms as they partied alongside celebrity guests like Dua Lipa.
Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak—who picked up multiple Grammys at this year's ceremony, including Song and Record of the Year—were also in attendance and performed at the bash as their R&B supergroup, Silk Sonic.
"Travis and Kourtney kept grabbing each other's faces and looked madly in love," the source adds. "They were showing major PDA and were really cute."
The steamy date night comes a week after Kourtney and the Blink-182 drummer graced the red carpet at the 2022 Oscars, where Travis performed as a part of the awards show's all-star band. While posing for pictures outside of Hollywood's Dolby Theatre, the pair—who wore matching black ensembles—shared a passionate kiss. They then continued their PDA at Vanity Fair's annual Oscars after-party.
Travis later post several photos of himself and Kourtney at the Academy Awards, writing on his Instagram alongside a snap of himself holding his fiancée's hand, "Life's good." Meanwhile, he commented under Kourtney's post, "You are everything."
The duo, affectionately known as Kravis, have been almost inseparable since going public with their romance on Valentine's Day in 2021. From cheeky social media comments to romantic vacation abroad, the Poosh founder and the punk rocker can't seem to stop showering one another with love.
In fact, Kourtney's mom, Kris Jenner, previously said that the family often "don't know what to do with ourselves" when the two get caught up in the heat of an intimate moment.
"They're so in love. They let us know constantly," she quipped. "You feel like they're the only two people in the room."