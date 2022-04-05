10 Abercrombie & Fitch Activewear Items That Totally Live Up to the Hype

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Abercrombie & Fitch has officially entered the wellness space!
In addition to picking up cult-classic denim styles, you can now shop an aesthetically-pleasing assortment of activewear must-haves like leggings, shorts, joggers and sports bras at the retailer. Abercrombie & Fitch's first-ever activewear line, Your Personal Best (YPB), offers budget-friendly silhouettes for both men and women that will help you break a sweat in style.
Just like the brand's denim lineup, comfort and style are at the forefront of YPB. The size-inclusive pieces are made with super soft fabrics to allow for unrestricted movement, so you can run, jump, lift and stretch with ease. Not to mention, the collection offers plenty of spring-ready color options to get you excited to work out.
Below, we rounded up our top 10 favorite styles, but beware—they're going fast. Luckily, Abercrombie & Fitch is offering 20% off almost everything on purchases $150+ in case you needed additional motivation to treat yourself!
YPB Squareneck Slim Tank
Not only is this flattering square neck tank available in sizes XXS-XXL, but you can choose from two different lengths.
YPB 7/8-Length Leggings
Pair the tank with the matching leggings! They come in six everyday hues to match your personal aesthetic.
YPB Satin Windbreaker
Windbreakers are having a moment! We love how this one has an elasticated hem and exterior drawcords to make you look snatched.
YPB Lined Running Shorts
It's officially shorts season, so treat yourself to a new pair! These breathable running shorts even have a hidden pocket.
YPB Henley Slim Tank
See you can look chic while working out! This henley slim tank has a snap neckline as well as smoothing material that works to accentuate curves without pinching.
YPB Bike Shorts
Bike shorts are super versatile, which is why you should have a few go-to pairs in your wardrobe. Wear these shorts to work out or throw on an oversized sweatshirt for an off-duty model look.
YPB Training Joggers
Available in sizes XS-XXL, these stylish joggers have plenty of room and stretch for your leg day workout.
YPB Training Graphic Tee
Thanks to odor-and sweat-resistant technology, you can hit your fitness goals without worry when wearing this tee.
YPB Unlined Training Short
These shorts come in six hues that will compliment the workout gear you already have in your wardrobe. You'll also appreciate the hidden zipper and drawstring waistband.
Active Training Graphic Tank
You can never have too many workout tanks, especially when they're super soft and lightweight.
