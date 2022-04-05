10 Abercrombie & Fitch Activewear Items That Totally Live Up to the Hype

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Abercrombie & Fitch has officially entered the wellness space!

In addition to picking up cult-classic denim styles, you can now shop an aesthetically-pleasing assortment of activewear must-haves like leggings, shorts, joggers and sports bras at the retailer. Abercrombie & Fitch's first-ever activewear line, Your Personal Best (YPB), offers budget-friendly silhouettes for both men and women that will help you break a sweat in style.

Just like the brand's denim lineup, comfort and style are at the forefront of YPB. The size-inclusive pieces are made with super soft fabrics to allow for unrestricted movement, so you can run, jump, lift and stretch with ease. Not to mention, the collection offers plenty of spring-ready color options to get you excited to work out.

Below, we rounded up our top 10 favorite styles, but beware—they're going fast. Luckily, Abercrombie & Fitch is offering 20% off almost everything on purchases $150+ in case you needed additional motivation to treat yourself!