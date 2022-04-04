Find Out Which This Is Us Star Has a Hilarious Alter Ego Plus More Cast Secrets

Watch : This Is Us Cast Ready to Say Their FINAL Goodbye to Show

The This Is Us cast is just as much of a family off-screen as they are on the show.

Chatting with E! News' Francesca Amiker on the 2022 PaleyFest L.A. red carpet, the stars of the hit NBC drama weren't afraid to spill their co-stars' juicy secrets. Chris Sullivan, for example, revealed that his on-screen wife, Chrissy Metz, has a whole other side that fans don't get to see.

"Chrissy Metz has an alter ego that is all Florida, and it is southern, and it has attitude, and it is one of my favorites," he revealed on the April 4 episode of Daily Pop. "She brings it out when she needs it, and then she tucks it away."

"Don't listen to Chris Sullivan," Metz later said. "I heard what he was saying. I know he was like, ‘Oh, I know she's from the south,' but you know me!"

Milo Ventimiglia similarly opened up about his TV spouse, Mandy Moore.