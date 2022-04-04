2022 Grammys

How to Rock the Latest Spring Shoe Trends for Under $60

Ditch your boots for these budget-friendly sandals, heels and sneakers.

'Tis the season for sandals!

Now that we are finally in April, it's time to swap your winter boots for some open-toe shoes. Whether you're headed on vacation or staying local, we rounded up this season's hottest sandals, sneakers and pumps to complete your warm weather wardrobe. The best part? They're all under $60!

Below, check out our favorite styles from places like Nordstrom Rack, Amazon, DSW and more.

Remi Wolf Teams Up With UGG to Unveil Spring-Ready Fluff Styles

Nine West Pool Platform Slide Sandal

These futuristic platform slides are a must for the many beach and pool days ahead of you.

$49
Nordstrom

Cloudair Womens Cooper Open Toe Platform Sandal

We have a feeling you'll wear these platform sandals on repeat. They'll go with just about anything!

$40
Amazon

Marc Fisher Gavery Sandal

Pair these strappy sandals with a slip dress and you've got yourself the perfect date night look.

$60
DSW

ASOS Design Wide Fit Nyla Heeled Mules

Whether you want to add a pop of color to your office or brunch outfits, these bold mules will help you do just that.

$40
$32
ASOS

Topshop Romance Faux Shearling Mule in Lilac

Although temperatures are rising, faux fur sandals are everywhere. To be honest, we're here for it!

$67
$40
ASOS

Urban Sport Squeezy Slide Sandal

Available in eight everyday hues, you can get a pair for every day of the week. They have a cushioned sole to keep you comfortable while you're running around doing errands.

$40
Nordstrom

BP. Netta Platform Sandal

These platform sandals are great for events and formal occasions. They also come in gold and pink!

$50
Nordstrom

Arqa Women's High Heel Pump

These pumps are an incredible designer dupe! Not to mention, embellished shoes are going to be one of the biggest trends this season.

$46
Amazon

Jeffrey Campbell Danae Curb Link Slide Sandal

We love how you can dress these link sandals up or down! 

$90
$60
Nordstrom Rack

Coconuts by Matisse Ocean Ave Espadrille Platform Slide Sandal

Espadrille platforms are a staple in the spring and summer. You can't beat the price tag!

$46
Nordstrom

Vans Old Skool Sneakers in Purple

Vans never go out of style! These pastel sneakers will help you get excited for spring.

$65
$49
ASOS

Uacllcau Women's Bow Heeled Sandals

You can get these adorable bow sandals in 12 colors to match your spring color palette.

$30-$56
Amazon

BP. Urma Slide Sandal

These braided slides will go well with dresses, shorts or jeans. 

$50
Nordstrom

Syl Slip-On Heeled Sandal

Score $30+ off these trending sandals! You can also get them in pink, cognac, green and rhinestone.

$90
$50-$60
Nordstrom Rack

