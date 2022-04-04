The Weeknd Says He Might “Pull a YE” and Change Name Like Kanye West

Watch : The Weeknd Calls Out Recording Academy After Grammys Snub

Like Ye, like Abel.

The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, teased on Twitter that he might "pull a YE" and legally drop his last name to only go by ABEL.

He wrote on April 3, "i feel like i should change my stage name to ABEL at this point lol."

He continued in another tweet, writing, "maybe pull a YE and just legally change my name to ABEL. no last name. Like Madonna or Cher or Prince. I don't know it seems like a lot."

For context, "pulling a Ye" refers to Kanye West's name change. In October 2021, a judge approved Kanye West's request to alter his legal name from Kanye Omari West to simply Ye.

The Weeknd teased fans even more by trying out the possible name reference, adding, "ABEL formally known as The Weeknd ?"

Producer Mike WiLL Made-It supported the "Blinding Lights" singer, writing in response to one of The Weeknd's tweets, "I f--k w it."