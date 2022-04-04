2022 Grammys

See Every Star on the Red Carpet
Exclusive

How Pete Davidson Is Introducing Kim Kardashian to His Inner Circle

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian have begun to meet each other’s people! Find out how it went when Kim met Pete’s closest friends and family.

By Kelly Gilmore Apr 04, 2022 10:40 PMTags
Kim KardashianExclusivesKardashiansCouplesCelebritiesPete Davidson
Watch: Kim Kardashian Meets Pete Davidson's Inner Circle

Kim Kardashian has been keeping up with Pete Davidson's crew.

A source close to Kim exclusively tells E! News that the SKIMS founder has met some of Pete's inner circle while visiting his home in New York.

"Pete was filming The Home for a few weeks in New Jersey and Kim came to visit in March," the source shared. "They got to spend time with his grandparents and some of his friends."

The source added that Pete "has loved showing her around Staten Island and his roots on a few recent trips," and Kim has enjoyed coming along for the ride.

"Kim has loved getting this inside peek into Pete's world and where he came from," the source said. "His family has been very nice and welcoming."

Back in March, fans got a glimpse of how Pete's family feels about Kim, when his mom entered the comment section of a fan account on Instagram. When a user wrote, "She will be pregnant with his child by the end of the year" under a paparazzi photo of the couple. Pete's mom, Amy Waters Davidson, replied in a now-deleted comment, "Yayyyy!"

photos
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson: Romance Rewind

And the family approval is mutual on Kim's side. The Saturday Night Live star received a major stamp of approval from Khloe Kardashian, who commented, "I love this." on the Instagram-official photo of the couple that Kim posted on March 11. 

Getty Images

Trending Stories

1

Grammys 2022: Lady Gaga's Red Carpet Look Deserves a Round of Applause

2

See Kristin Cavallari Kiss Bachelor Nation's Tyler Cameron On Set

3

The True Story About Michelle Carter & The Girl From Plainville

Some VIPs that Pete hasn't yet met? Kim's kiddos: North West, 8, Saint West, 6, Chicago West, 4, and Psalm West, 2. But on March 18, a separate source shared that it may just be a matter of time

"Kim loves having him around her family and sisters," the second source told E! News. "They are getting pretty serious and Kim's excited to incorporate him more into her life."

Trending Stories

1

Grammys 2022: Lady Gaga's Red Carpet Look Deserves a Round of Applause

2

See Kristin Cavallari Kiss Bachelor Nation's Tyler Cameron On Set

3

The True Story About Michelle Carter & The Girl From Plainville

4

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello May Reunite—But It's Not What You Think

5

Laverne Cox Debuts Purple Hair Transformation on Grammys Red Carpet

Latest News

See Kristin Cavallari Kiss Bachelor Nation's Tyler Cameron On Set

One Tree Hill Stars Look Back on the Show's Season 5 Time Jump

Exclusive

Which This Is Us Star Has an Alter Ego? See Them Spill Secrets

How to Rock the Latest Spring Shoe Trends for Under $60

The Weeknd Says He Might “Pull a YE” and Change Name Like Kanye West

Elle Fanning Admits She Was the “Worst” to Big Sister Dakota Fanning

Exclusive

How Pete Davidson Is Introducing Kim Kardashian to His Inner Circle