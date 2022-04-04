Samantha Morton’s Alpha Rises From the Ashes for Walking Dead Spin-Off

Watch : "The Walking Dead" Cast Talk Season 9 and More

Alpha is coming back for blood.

Samantha Morton, who played the sadistic Alpha on seasons nine and 10 of The Walking Dead, has joined the cast of the upcoming anthology series Tales of the Walking Dead.

The return of Alpha, who acted as the leader of The Whisperers and is the mother of Lydia (Cassady McClincy), comes as a bit of a surprise as she was—spoiler alert!—killed and decapitated by Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) in season 10.

Tales of the Walking Dead will follow individual characters—both old and new—from the The Walking Dead universe, so we think it's safe to assume Alpha's story will be of the prequel variety. But hey, a show about zombies doesn't always have to play by the rules!

Samantha is the first veteran cast member to join the show. The already-announced cast includes Anthony Edwards, Terry Crews, Jillian Bell and Parker Posey. The six-part series does not yet have a premiere date.