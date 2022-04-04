Model Christy Giles' and Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola's Causes of Death Confirmed

Four months after model Christy Giles and her friend, architectural designer Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola, were left unresponsive outside of two hospitals following a night out in Los Angeles, their causes of death have been determined.
Giles, 24, died from multiple drug intoxication on Nov. 13, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner's Office. Online records reviewed by E! News showed that a mixture of cocaine, fentanyl, ketamine and gamma hydroxybutyrate acid—commonly referred to as GHB or the date rape drug—were found in her system.
Per the coroner's office, Cabrales-Arzola, 26, died from multiple organ failure and multiple drug intoxication on Nov. 24. She tested positive for cocaine, MDMA and "other undetermined" drugs, according to her online case file.
Officials ruled both deaths to be homicides.
Giles was dumped outside of Southern California Hospital in the Culver City neighborhood on Nov. 13 by three masked men in a black Toyota Prius with no license plates, police previously said. Cabrales-Arzola was left unconscious and in critical condition almost two miles away from Giles at the Kaiser Permanente West Los Angeles Hospital.
Police alleged that the women were given drugs and overdosed at a residence in L.A.
Giles was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital. Cabrales-Arzola died 11 days later, after she was hospitalized and declared brain-dead, her family said.
In December, three men—David Pearce, 38, Brandt Osborn, 42, and Michael Ansbach, 47—were arrested in connection to Giles and Cabrales-Arzola's deaths. Pearce was charged with manslaughter, while Ansbach and Osborn were both accused of being accessories to manslaughter.
Online jail records show that Pearce is in custody on $3.4 million bail stemming from sexual assault charges unrelated to the Giles and Cabrales-Arzola cases. He previously pleaded not guilty to the sexual assault charges and has been scheduled for a trial-setting conference on April 25.
Both Osborn and Ansbach were released from police custody in December. Osborn's arrest was retroactively reduced to detention after the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office rejected his case, according to records, while Ansbach was released on bond and is due in court on April 14.
It's unclear whether the three men have obtained legal representation who can speak on their behalf.
E! News has reached out to the Los Angeles Police Department and Los Angeles District Attorney for comment.