Nikki Glaser Shares Her Hot Takes on Pete Davidson, Jason Momoa and More Hollywood Hunks

Watch : Nikki Glaser Teases HILARIOUS New E! Show: Welcome Home Nikki Glaser?

Nikki Glaser is ready to shoot her shot with some of Hollywood's biggest hotties.

The actress and comedian stopped by E! News' Daily Pop on April 4 for a fun game of "One Night Stand or He's My Man" with hosts Loni Love and Crystal Kung Minkoff, in addition to chatting about her new E! reality series, Welcome Home Nikki Glaser?. So how do her hot takes compare to most people's?

The game's first heartthrob up for debate was Pete Davidson, and Glaser admitted she would love to be added to his star-studded list of ex-girlfriends, selecting "He's My Man."

"I feel like he's confident, he's maturing, you kind of want to save him; he's complicated, he's honest," she shared. "He's definitely not someone that I would have success with, but I always go after the unattainable."

Next up, pictures of Jason Momoa left Glaser speechless, adding him to her "He's My Man" picks. "I really don't know anything about him except what I see," she said. "He could teach me hair care—I don't know, we can share hair products."