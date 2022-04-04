Grammys 2022 Criticized for Calling Virgil Abloh a "Hip Hop Fashion Designer" During In Memoriam Tribute

Watch : Louis Vuitton Designer Virgil Abloh Dead at 41

Another awards show, another misstep.

During the In Memoriam tribute of the 2022 Grammys dedicated to the artists lost in the past year, Louis Vuitton artistic director and Off-White CEO Virgil Abloh—who died of cancer in 2021 at age 41—was labeled a "Hip Hop Fashion Designer." Backlash from viewers quickly followed on Twitter.

"Virgil Abloh was the damn artistic director of Louis Vuitton menswear and founded a full-on fashion house in Milan," the Watching the Throne podcast posted. "I get them trying to tie him to music in some way to 'explain' the inclusion to clueless people. But respect is more important than catering to a clueless person."

Although Abloh did work with hip hop artists such as Kanye West, critics of the "Hip Hop Fashion Designer" designation noted that it did not encapsulate his career. In addition to Louis Vuitton and Italian luxury brand Off-White, Abloh worked with Fendi and Nike, and created the Grammy-nominated packaging for Kanye's 2012 Watch the Throne album.