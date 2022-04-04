2022 Grammys

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello May Be Reuniting—But It's Not What You Think

Five months after their breakup, Shawn Mendes hinted that he and Camila Cabello could reunite onstage this summer.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello may be getting back together—on the stage at least.

After being announced as one of the performers for the upcoming iHeartRadio KIIS FM Wango Tango concert, Shawn sat down for a radio interview with Ryan Seacrest on April 4 and addressed the fact he would be sharing the lineup with his ex girlfriend. After insisting that he and Camila were still "very friendly" with each other five months after their split, the 23-year-old hinted that the "Señorita" singers could even make cameos during each other's June 4 performances.

"I wouldn't be surprised," Shawn said. "I wouldn't put it past us."

He added, "I've loved Camila for so many years and that's never going to change."

Back in November, Shawn and Camila, 25, announced they had broken up after dating for more than two years. However, the former couple remained on good terms. Eagle-eyed fans have spotted several sweet Instagram interactions between the two and in January, the "Mercy" singer and former Fifth Harmony were photographed in Miami together walking their golden retriever, Tarzan.

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello: Romance Rewind

During the interview with Ryan, Shawn also touched on his new hit single "When You're Gone," revealing that he wrote the deeply personal song a month after his breakup with Camila. 

 

"It's really just the processing and the complexities of knowing something is better and still wanting to hold on and all the reasons why," he explained about the lyrics. "I'm really glad to be able to be real and authentic with my music."

He continued, "It's cathartic for me too to be able to write about these things and it's amazing because I get to hear how people are possibly going through the same thing."

Earlier this month, Shawn said he shared the song with Camila months before its release and she was very supportive.

"We have a really honest relationship," he exclusively told E! News' Erin Lim on the April 1 episode of Daily Pop. "She knows me and I know her, and ultimately, we both are writers and we both know what it is to make music and what the bigger picture of making art is."

He added, "We're supportive of that, always."

 

