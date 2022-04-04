Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello May Be Reuniting—But It's Not What You Think

Watch : Shawn Mendes Shared New Single With Ex Camila Cabello

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello may be getting back together—on the stage at least.

After being announced as one of the performers for the upcoming iHeartRadio KIIS FM Wango Tango concert, Shawn sat down for a radio interview with Ryan Seacrest on April 4 and addressed the fact he would be sharing the lineup with his ex girlfriend. After insisting that he and Camila were still "very friendly" with each other five months after their split, the 23-year-old hinted that the "Señorita" singers could even make cameos during each other's June 4 performances.

"I wouldn't be surprised," Shawn said. "I wouldn't put it past us."

He added, "I've loved Camila for so many years and that's never going to change."

Back in November, Shawn and Camila, 25, announced they had broken up after dating for more than two years. However, the former couple remained on good terms. Eagle-eyed fans have spotted several sweet Instagram interactions between the two and in January, the "Mercy" singer and former Fifth Harmony were photographed in Miami together walking their golden retriever, Tarzan.