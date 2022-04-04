See Who’s Taking Over For Nigel and Mary on So You Think You Can Dance

2022 Grammys

There's a major shakeup in the world of So You Think You Can Dance. Two new judges—and one familiar face—are getting behind the desk for the show's upcoming season. Read the details!

Watch: JoJo Siwa Talks Breaking Same-Sex Barriers at 2021 PCAs

Some new judges are putting on their dancing shoes.

JoJo Siwa and Matthew Morrison are joining So You Think You Can Dance for the show's upcoming 17th season. The pair will join Stephen "tWitch" Boss, who appeared as a judge on the show's 15th season in 2018. Oh, and Stephen was also the SYTYCD runner-up for the show's fourth season in 2008.

JoJo is no stranger to dance competition shows. She got her start on the sometimes outgrageous, always addicting Dance Moms on Lifetime. Meanwhile, Matthew—best known for his role as Mr. Schuester on Glee—is a Tony-nominated actor who has starred in Broadway versions of Hairspray and South Pacific.

Cat Deeley, who has hosted the show since its second season in 2006, also returns.

The dance competition series, which hasn't aired in almost three years, will be without two of its long-standing icons, however. 

Nigel Lythgoe and Mary Murphy, who have become synonymous with the show, will not be returning. Nigel has been a permanent judge for all 16 of the show's seasons, while Mary has been a fixture for all but five.

photos
JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson's DWTS Journey

On March 4, Nigel announced he wouldn't be returning to the show—and it wasn't his decision.

"I am so thrilled that America's young aspiring dance talent will get to work with some of our greatest creative choreographers," he wrote. "On a personally sad note, I have not been asked to be on the judging panel this season. I don't know who will be saying 'Cue Music' but I wish them well."

Nigel created the show with Simon Fuller in 2005. Alas, So You Think You Can Dance will waltz on without him.

The new version of the show will "feature highly skilled dancers between the ages of 18 and 30, showcasing their talents in various dance styles, including contemporary, tap, hip-hop, ballroom, animation, breaking and more," according to Fox. 

Todd Williamson/NBC

Dancers will have the opportunity to move into the "SYTYCD studio" where they will be given the opportunity to work with "world-renowned choreographers and compete each week in a variety of styles, with brand-new twists and turns introduced into the competition," the description further shared.

Check out So You Think You Can Dance—the new and improved version—when its 17th season premieres May 18 at 9 p.m. on Fox.

