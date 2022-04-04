See Who’s Taking Over For Nigel and Mary on So You Think You Can Dance

Watch : JoJo Siwa Talks Breaking Same-Sex Barriers at 2021 PCAs

Some new judges are putting on their dancing shoes.

JoJo Siwa and Matthew Morrison are joining So You Think You Can Dance for the show's upcoming 17th season. The pair will join Stephen "tWitch" Boss, who appeared as a judge on the show's 15th season in 2018. Oh, and Stephen was also the SYTYCD runner-up for the show's fourth season in 2008.

JoJo is no stranger to dance competition shows. She got her start on the sometimes outgrageous, always addicting Dance Moms on Lifetime. Meanwhile, Matthew—best known for his role as Mr. Schuester on Glee—is a Tony-nominated actor who has starred in Broadway versions of Hairspray and South Pacific.

Cat Deeley, who has hosted the show since its second season in 2006, also returns.

The dance competition series, which hasn't aired in almost three years, will be without two of its long-standing icons, however.

Nigel Lythgoe and Mary Murphy, who have become synonymous with the show, will not be returning. Nigel has been a permanent judge for all 16 of the show's seasons, while Mary has been a fixture for all but five.