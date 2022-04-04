Gap’s Really Big Deals Event: These 15 Must-Have Styles Are on Sale for Under $50

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

When Gap says they're holding a "really big deals event," they actually mean it. Right now, you can score some seriously good deals sitewide on warm weather essentials you'll be using all season long. Select dresses, tops and more are 50% off. In addition to that, you can take an 40% off your purchase and an extra 10% on top of that using the cods FAVES and ADDIT. And yes, you can stack these codes, in addition to their code for free shipping. Like we said, it's a really big deals event.

If you're wondering what you should be shopping during the sale, their Dress Shop has cute styles for spring and summer that are simple, chic and highly versatile. The Gap Pocket T-Shirt Dress is one style worth checking out. It comes in a variety of colors including neon impulsive pink, which is super cute. It's originally $50, but it's on sale today for $24.

We've rounded up 15 must-have items from Gap's Really Big Deals Event, check those out below.