Kelly Ripa Gives Her Honest Take on Ryan Seacrest's Relationship With Aubrey Paige

Ryan Seacrest's girlfriend has received the Kelly Ripa stamp of approval.

On the April 4 episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan, Kelly shared that she'd had an intimate birthday celebration for her husband, Mark Consuelos—but that the main attraction of the night was not the birthday boy.

That honor went to Ryan's girlfriend, Aubrey Paige—or as Kelly calls her, "the most exciting guest that came"—who even made it into the birthday toast!

"We're all happy you're here," Kelly joked to Aubrey while toasting Mark, "and that you exist because we weren't sure there was somebody."

This is seemingly the first time Kelly has met Ryan's new special someone, and she admitted she was starting to have some suspicions.

Kelly teased, "We were starting to be like, 'Maybe he doesn't have a special person and maybe we should check in on him more often?'"

However after the celebration and official meeting, Kelly has gone "on record" to say she more than approves: "If you two breakup I'm going into seclusion. I am so fond of her."