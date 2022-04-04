2022 Grammys

Grace and Frankie Creators Say a Christmas Movie Could Be Coming

Here's some Claus for celebration! On April 4, the creators of Grace and Frankie revealed they would be down for a Christmas movie. Get the details here!

Ho, ho, hold on: Grace and Frankie may get a Christmas movie? 

Break out the mistletoe, because it looks that way. The Jane Fonda– and Lily Tomlin–led comedy—which premiered in 2015 and will cement its place as Netflix's longest-running series with its seventh and final season this month—may not be finished yet. 

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, creators Marta Kauffman and Howard J. Morris were asked whether they felt like they got to explore every story line they wanted to, or whether there were narrative stones left unturned. The answer? No, but "If you'd like to see a Christmas movie, we'll consider it," Morris said.

"There was no episode that I can think of where we go, 'Oh my God, I can't believe we didn't get to tell that story,'" Kauffman added. "There's nothing I can think of off the top of my head. We had lots of things we always wanted to look into but either didn't have the time, or it just didn't make sense in whatever arc we were telling. But none of them are things that I am burning to say."

But to no one's surprise, the Grace and Frankie are going out with a bang. 

We last saw the duo back in August when part one was released. And now, the final episodes, which drop on April 29, will feature a guest appearance from none other than the Queen of Country herself—and Fonda and Tomlin's 9 to 5 co-star—Dolly Parton.

"She was incredible," Kauffman said of her time with Parton. "She was there. She was game. She knew her lines. She knew exactly what she wanted to do with it. She was funny. It was fantastic, and she's just so lovely. She's as lovely as you imagine that she is."

Scroll through to get a first look at the final episodes before they drop on Netflix

Time to Say Farewell

Frankie (Lily Tomlin) and Grace (Jane Fonda) have made countless memories over the past seven years.

Best Friends

What started off as an unlikely friendship, turned into what seems like family.

Love Birds

Sol Bergstein (Sam Waterston) and Robert Hanson (Martin Sheen) are still going strong after 7 seasons.

Pass the Tequila

It's 5'o'clock somewhere, right? 

Just Hanging Around

What's better than chilling in a hanging chair? Chilling in a hanging chair with a dirty martini in-hand.

All Smiles

Nothing can make Frankie smile from ear to ear like a margarita! 

Coyote Bergstein and Nwabudike Bergstein

Hey Coyote (Ethan Embry), do you take requests? 

Grace's Daughters

Mallory Hanson (Brooklyn Decker) and Brianna Hanson (June Diane Raphael) sit and chat at the counter.

