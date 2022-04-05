How Summer House's Wine-Throwing Fight Between Ciara Miller and Danielle Olivera Played Out

Watch : "Summer House" Star Hannah Berner Is Engaged

The latest episode of Summer House was anything but wine-derful for Ciara Miller and Danielle Olivera.

Fans knew a dramatic showdown was coming after the previous week's episode ended on a cliffhanger, and it didn't take long for things to kick into high gear on April 4. We're thrown right back into the argument, and now it's not just between Ciara and Lindsay Hubbard, but also Ciara and Danielle (who's sticking up for Lindsay).

At the center of all the tension is, of course, Austen Kroll. He and Lindsay made out at her recent birthday party, and though he wasn't dating Ciara at the time, the pair did have a situationship while filming Winter House in Vermont. The Austen-Lindsay make-out hurt Ciara's feelings, so she took it out on Lindsay and Danielle. (Side note: It's clearly Austen who should be on the receiving end of the backlash.)

But we digress. Back at the dinner party from hell, Ciara and Danielle are now in each other's faces.