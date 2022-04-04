Shahs of Sunset's Mike Shouhed Arrested on Felony Charge

Mike Shouhed is facing serious legal trouble.
The Shahs of Sunset star was arrested on March 27 and booked on a felony charge around 1:05 a.m. the following day, according to the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department booking records. Shouhed was subsequently held until 6:35 a.m., at which point he paid his $50,000 bond and was released. He now has a court date set for July 25.
Shouhed's attorney Alex Kessel told E! News in a statement, "At this time, the only comment I can make with confidence is my client in no way committed any act of domestic violence and the truth will prevail."
The Shahs of Sunset star is currently engaged to Paulina Ben-Cohen. The couple announced the news in August 2021 shortly after season nine of the Bravo series wrapped.
Shouhed has been a recurring cast member on Shahs of Sunset since its premiere in 2012.
The latest season was marred by a sexting scandal involving Shouhed—Ben-Cohen found NSFW texts with another woman on his phone—and though on the show Shouhed initially claimed the messages were fake and denied any wrongdoing, he eventually owned up to them.
He elaborated about that period in an exclusive conversation with E! News in May 2021.
"It was a dark time," Shouhed said. "We were going through COVID, being on lockdown, and I let the anxiousness of going through that and just being bored allow me to do things I shouldn't have done."
He continued, "Looking back, I feel really stupid for allowing myself to engage in that conversation, even though those text messages were for a few hours and one day that those messages happened, reliving it now feels like…like it was going on for a long period of time. It just hurt her, it hurt me, it was a learning experience and I realize that I shouldn't do that. I'm glad we got past it and are in a much better place now."
Shouhed has since deactivated his Instagram account, but Ben-Cohen's remains up. The most recent picture of the couple was shared on Feb. 14. She also posted a photo of herself on March 18, a little less than a week before Shouhed's arrest, captioned "waiting for your call..." A commenter asked if Ben-Cohen was referring to her or Shouhed, to which she replied, "both."
