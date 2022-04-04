Affordable Prom Dresses: The 20 Best Deals Under $100

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Prom night is a big deal for many high schoolers. There are some teens that even go to more than one prom in a single year. This is an exciting time to create lifelong memories, take great photos, and of course, to dress up.

A lot of high school students haven't had the opportunity to attend an in-person prom in recent years due to pandemic-related precautions, which makes this year's prom a highly anticipated event. However, a special night like prom can also be a little stressful once you add up the costs. Your prom ticket, transportation, outfit, shoes, hair and makeup, and corsage, are just some of those purchases that can really add up to quite a pretty penny. Thankfully, there are so many elegant, unique prom dresses that look amazing at a very accessible price point.

Whether you're going for a long gown or midi-dress, there are so many affordable options at Lulus, Showpo, Windsor, and Beginning Boutique that should be on your radar.