Kristin Cavallari Says She's Ready for a Relationship, But "Done With Narcissist Assholes"

Instagram

Back in April 2020, Kristin and Jay announced they were breaking up after 10 years of marriage. Despite a public divorce that made headlines for several months, the former MTV reality star said she would absolutely consider getting married again. There's just one thing she needs to do: find the right guy.



"I still very much believe in marriage and I've had tremendous growth over the past two years so I will be entering a new relationship as a different person which really excites me," she said during her recent Instagram Q&A. "I need my rock. Someone who is so comfortable in their own skin who is stable and has their own s—t going on. I want a good, sweet guy. I'm done with narcissist assholes thank you very much."



And for all the eligible bachelors out there with their eyes on Kristin, there's something you should know. She's open to expanding her family, too.