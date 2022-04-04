Jenelle Evans Pens Update on Her Health After Hospitalization

Jenelle Evans is taking life one step at a time.
The Teen Mom alum, who opened up to E! News in March about being diagnosed with fibromyalgia—an incurable condition characterized by chronic pain—shared a recent update with her fans, telling them she might actually have a new updated diagnosis soon.
"Lately, I've been taking time out for myself to focus on my health," she wrote in a recent post shared to her website. "As you might have heard, I was hospitalized not too long ago for extreme chest pain. They ruled out heart and lung issues in the ER. Since following up with my neurologist, their office has referred me to someone else who specializes in Myasthenia Gravis (a chronic autoimmune disorder similar to fibromyalgia) for a confirmed diagnosis."
She explained, "This new office will run more tests and one of them being another type of nerve study. I have anxiety about all of this every day, and have been mentally and physically drained."
Jenelle, who is mom to sons Jace, 12, Kaiser, 7, and daughter Ensley, 5, also gave fans insight regarding her kids."My youngest is about to start school in July of this year and I will officially be kid-free during the day," she wrote, adding that she's "hoping to dedicate more time to my fans and audience to keep everyone updated with l i f e."
In an exclusive interview with E! News in March, the 30-year-old revealed that her diagnosis came "after years of physical pain and multiple tests."
"For as long as I can remember, I would get extremely bad tension headaches and full body aches—like I had the flu, but was not sick," Jenelle recalled, adding that she also exhibited sinus problems and neck and back pain, among other issues. "My entire body gets in so much pain and sometimes I lay in bed and cry. [For] a long time, no one believed my symptoms until I got a second opinion from a new neurologist recently."
But, Janelle explained, things have been on the upswing since she received the news. "I now know why my body is acting the way it does and it explains a lot," she shared. "I never knew what fibromyalgia was until my doctor diagnosed me."
As far as how the mom of three, who is married to David Eason, tries to talk about her health with her kids, Janelle revealed that she simply explains the ups and downs that happen as she moves through life every day.
"I want my kids to know that some days are good and some days are bad with fibromyalgia," she said. "Please have patience with me on my bad days and I promise to make it up to you on my good days. I have private talks with my kids about my health and let them know they don't have to worry, some days won't be good but I'll get through it."