Harrison Ford Enters the World of TV in Jason Segel Series Shrinking

Harrison Ford is making the leap from the big screen to the small screen in Apple TV+'s Shrinking.

E! News can confirm the Star Wars actor will star opposite Jason Segel in the series, co-written by Ted Lasso producers Bill Lawrence and Brett Goldstein. According to the streamer, he will play Dr. Phil Rhodes, a "down-to earth, sharp as a tack 'blue collar shrink,' blunt but with an ever present twinkle."

Rhodes is described as a mentor to Segel's character Jimmy, a grieving therapist who "starts to break the rules and tell his clients exactly what he thinks," despite his better judgement.

Meanwhile, Ford's character is going through life changes of his own, having been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease. The illness will force Rhodes to contend with "intrusive friends, his estranged family and his legacy."

Though Ford has appeared on TV shows in his career, Shrinking will mark his first ever series regular role. The 79-year-old actor last starred in The Call of the Wild and recently wrapped filming on the fifth Indiana Jones movie.