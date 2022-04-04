Harrison Ford Enters the World of TV in Jason Segel Series Shrinking

Harrison Ford is making the leap from the big screen to the small screen in Apple TV+'s Shrinking.
E! News can confirm the Star Wars actor will star opposite Jason Segel in the series, co-written by Ted Lasso producers Bill Lawrence and Brett Goldstein. According to the streamer, he will play Dr. Phil Rhodes, a "down-to earth, sharp as a tack 'blue collar shrink,' blunt but with an ever present twinkle."
Rhodes is described as a mentor to Segel's character Jimmy, a grieving therapist who "starts to break the rules and tell his clients exactly what he thinks," despite his better judgement.
Meanwhile, Ford's character is going through life changes of his own, having been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease. The illness will force Rhodes to contend with "intrusive friends, his estranged family and his legacy."
Though Ford has appeared on TV shows in his career, Shrinking will mark his first ever series regular role. The 79-year-old actor last starred in The Call of the Wild and recently wrapped filming on the fifth Indiana Jones movie.
Shrinking also seems to be tamer than Ford's previous projects, which had him escaping gunfire and traversing snowy mountains.
Though if you asked the actor, he'd say that he doesn't do much of the heavy lifting. He shared that Call of the Wild wasn't too difficult, remarking that he didn't even film with animals since Cirque du Soleil performer Terry Notary played the dog, Buck. "So basically, I spent three months or so scratching [Terry] behind the ears and rubbing his belly and feeding him treats," Ford told Parade, jokingly adding, "I didn't walk him."
The star also admitted that he's done playing Han Solo in the Star Wars franchise, telling GQ in 2017, "At this point I'd rather do something else. Just because it's more interesting to do something new." (He made a brief cameo in The Rise of Skywalker.)
Suffice to say, a role on a TV show like Shrinking is something that would only take place in a galaxy far, far away from the Millennium Falcon.