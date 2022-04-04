Lauren Scruggs Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With Jason Kennedy

Watch : Should Jason Kennedy Have Tried Becoming an Actor?

Jason Kennedy is making some E! news!



The former longtime E! News host and his wife Lauren Scruggs Kennedy welcomed a baby boy named Ryver on April 3, his rep confirmed.



"Trying to come up with words to fully process the last 48 hours aren't possible," Jason said in a statement to Access Hollywood. "Seeing my son for the first time felt like a movie, I kept closing my eyes and finally realized it was true. We love this boy so much and are so thankful for this time together."

Jason added, "Lo and Ryver are doing great. Can someone help me with this car seat?"



The couple first announced they were expecting a baby back in September after sharing their infertility struggles. "We are beyond excited as this has been a 4 and a half year journey," Jason previously told E! News. "I've shared some of those moments on air with our E! family over the years, and it feels nice that people care and continue to ask for updates. We really hope this encourages anyone going through infertility struggles."