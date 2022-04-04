Lauren Scruggs Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With Jason Kennedy

Jason Kennedy is making some E! news!
The former longtime E! News host and his wife Lauren Scruggs Kennedy welcomed a baby boy named Ryver on April 3, his rep confirmed.
"Trying to come up with words to fully process the last 48 hours aren't possible," Jason said in a statement to Access Hollywood. "Seeing my son for the first time felt like a movie, I kept closing my eyes and finally realized it was true. We love this boy so much and are so thankful for this time together."
Jason added, "Lo and Ryver are doing great. Can someone help me with this car seat?"
The couple first announced they were expecting a baby back in September after sharing their infertility struggles. "We are beyond excited as this has been a 4 and a half year journey," Jason previously told E! News. "I've shared some of those moments on air with our E! family over the years, and it feels nice that people care and continue to ask for updates. We really hope this encourages anyone going through infertility struggles."
Describing his wife as an "absolute legend," Jason added that watching his wife undergo the IVF process left him in awe.
"After watching her set alarms all day and night to take shots and medicine, it made me realize she can do anything," the host and producer explained.
The couple, who tied the knot in December 2014, first opened up about their IVF journey in January 2021. At the time, Lauren said going through the process together made her relationship with Jason even stronger.
"We were so honored to have the ability to do IVF with the most incredible doctor and nurses," she told E! News. "It was truly the most special and magical process every step of the way."
That gratitude continues as both Jason and Lauren enter a new chapter in their lives: parenthood!
"There is an overall sense of peace because of our faith in God," Jason previously told People. "And then it just comes down to our incredible friends and family who walked closely with us through it all."