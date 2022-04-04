RHOC's Gina and Emily Tease a Season Finale Like No Other and Major Reunion Drama

Watch : Blind Speed Dating, "RHOC" Tequila Time & Pooper Bowl

The Real Housewives of Orange County are in for a wild ride into the sunset.

Housewives and BFFs Gina Kirschenheiter and Emily Simpson teased RHOC season 16 reunion drama exclusively with E! News at a fundraiser for the California Innocence Project at Swirl Boutique in Carlsbad, Calif., with Gina hinting that this season will end like "no other franchise has ever ended before."

"I think everybody's gonna be very, very excited to see what comes in the final episode. It's really fun," Gina revealed on April 2. "It's something that's completely out of character for all of us. And we all do ultimately come together as a group and I think that's really nice to see too in a way that nobody's done before."

After the finale, even more surprises are in store during the season 16 reunion. According to Gina, rehashing this season's events wasn't enough for one particular cast member to admit her wrongdoings.