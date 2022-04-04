You Need to Read Camila Cabello’s Sincere Message About Body Image Struggles

No photos, please! Camila Cabello has had enough of the paparazzi.
The "Havana" singer shared a lengthy message on Instagram on April 3 calling out the paparazzi after she was photographed while enjoying time at a beach club in Miami.
"Somehow when I check in paps know and get me in my bikini and every time I've felt super vulnerable and unprepared," she wrote. "I've worn bikinis that were [too] small and paid no mind to how I looked, then saw pictures online and comments and been so upset."
Camila, 25, added that she knew the paparazzi were photographing her and she felt pressured to look her best.
"I held my core so tight my abs hurt and didn't breathe and barely smiled and was so self conscious of where the paps were the whole time," she wrote. "I couldn't let go and relax and do what we're meant to do when we go out into nature."
Though Camila knew she looked "good," she noted that trying to look perfect caused her to have a horrible time at the beach and she "felt emptiness and sadness of our culture's thoughts that became my thoughts."
"What is health if you are so fixated on what your body looks like that your mental health suffers and you can't enjoy your life?" the three-time Grammy Award nominee continued. "Who am I trying to look attractive for and am I even attractive to myself if I can't let loose and relax and have fun and be playful on a beautiful day at the beach?"
Camila concluded her message by saying that she is trying to get back to feeling like her younger self—who was "happy, silly, breathing, pretending to be a mermaid, FREE."
This isn't the first time Camila has spoken out about her body image struggles. Last summer, the "Señorita" singer took to TikTok to encourage her fans to appreciate their bodies.
"I am grateful for this body that lets me do what I need to do," she said in the candid July 16 TikTok video. "We are real women with curves and cellulite and stretchmarks and fat. And we gotta own that, baby."