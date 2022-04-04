Squid Game Director Hwang Dong-hyuk Teases Violent Movie Killing Old People Club

Watch : Sandra Oh Shares Advice to "Squid Game" Star Jung Ho-Yeon

Director Hwang Dong-hyuk is writing a film that is "more violent" than even Squid Game.

Dong-hyuk discussed his plans for a movie tentatively titled Killing Old People Club, during a panel at MipTV trade fair on April 4. According to Variety, he predicted it will be "another controversial project," joking that he may need to hide from elderly people when it's released.

The director said he's already written a 25-page treatment for the feature, which is based on the work of late Italian novelist Umberto Eco.

In addition to Killing Old People Club, the director is due to return to South Korea, where he will finish writing the second season of Squid Game, Variety also reported. Dong-hyuk said that he hopes to release new episodes by late 2024.

He credited Netflix for believing in his vision, sharing that they were the only company to bet on the gritty series—he finished writing it in 2009—which follows impoverished individuals as they compete in childhood games with the goal of taking home a cash prize. Those who fail to win are killed ."I waited and waited, and I made like three features," he remembered, adding that when he pitched it to the streamer in 2016 they said they "love[d] it."