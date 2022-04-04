Pete Davidson and Scott Disick's Bromance Continues Thanks to Kim Kardashian's Pink Golf Cart

Watch : Kim Kardashian DEBUTS Pete Davidson's Tattoo Tribute

Pete Davidson knows how to roll up in style.



Over the weekend, the Saturday Night Live star decided to stop by his new friend Scott Disick's house to deliver some food in a new ride: girlfriend Kim Kardashian's pink golf cart.



"Good to see ya," Scott joked when filming Pete's grand entrance, which he posted to his Instagram Story on April 3. "Thanks for dropping the pizza off. Take care. Love Postmates."



For those trying to figure out why that pink vehicle looks so familiar, it was Kris Jenner's Christmas gift to her daughter. In fact, the SKIMS founder confirmed that her mom gifted every one of her children a new Moke golf cart for the holiday season. "Oh my god! Look at our Christmas presents from my mom," Kim said at the time. "How cool!"

Fancy rides asides, Scott's latest video proves once again that he's developed a friendship with Pete.