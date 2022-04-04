The Almost Unbelievable True Story at the Heart of The Invisible Pilot

The Invisible Pilot is about a pilot the way Tiger King was about a fellow who just enjoyed being around big cats.

Meaning, the fairly unassuming title does not prepare you for the outlandish, stranger-than-fiction events that unfold.

In September 1977, Gary Betzner was driving across the White River Bridge in Hazen, Ark., with his wife, Sally, and their young daughter Sara Lee when the 36-year-old pulled the car over, got out and proceeded to jump off the bridge into the water below.

Sally Betzner was so distraught she was hospitalized for a few days. Gary's daughter Polly, from his first marriage, got the news on her 6th birthday and was understandably devastated.