Inside the 2022 Grammy After-Parties

Watch : Olivia Rodrigo Now a Multi-Grammy Award WINNER!

Is it really a party unless Paris Hilton casually hops on the turntables as your DJ?



After scooping up three awards (including the trophy for Best New Artist) at the 2022 Grammys on April 3, Olivia Rodrigo added to her unforgettable night by throwing the must-attend post-show party. Among the attendees at the Las Vegas bash, which included TikTok star Noah Beck, Ben Platt and Petra Collins, Paris not only danced alongside the "driver's license" singer—but as evidenced from Paris' own Instagram, she even sang her hit, "Stars Are Blind" to a pumped-up room.



But the fun didn't end there—with the Paris in Love star eventually making her way to the DJ booth to spin a few hits, which as a source tells E! News, was something she "had been looking forward to all Grammys weekend."

When it came to the atmosphere, the insider shared, "The energy was great. The party was really all about Olivia and her achievement this year. It was a very celebratory night following Olivia's wins and performance."