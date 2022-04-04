See Sharon Stone's Flight Attendant Debut in HBO Max Trailer

2022 Grammys

Kaley Cuoco returns to her role as Cassie Bowden in the season two trailer of HBO Max's The Flight Attendant, premiering April 21. And this time her mom’s along for the ride.

By Cydney Contreras Apr 04, 2022
TVTrailersKaley CuocoCelebrities
Ladies and gentlemen, we're anticipating some turbulence.

In the season two trailer for The Flight Attendant, life is looking up for Kaley Cuoco's character, Cassie Bowden. She's sober, dating someone new and adjusting to her role as an asset for the CIA. But then, she starts seeing someone who looks just like her doing things she should not be doing, like sleeping with men who aren't her boyfriend.

"I'm starting to think that someone is pretending to be me," she tells Annie (Zosia Mamet), who thinks that said copycat is trying to frame Cassie. 

It's a startling development for the flight attendant, who was optimistic about the positive trajectory of her life. "I have worked so hard to build this new life," Cassie says. "And I am holding onto it with everything that I have."

The thing is, that person impersonating Cassie might actually be Cassie. "I'm you, sweetie," her doppelgänger, who just happens to be wearing a stunning engagement ring, explains, "If you made better choices."

And Megan (Rosie Perez) is back in the picture too. It seems she's been hiding out in Iceland, but she's afraid that someone has found out where she is. For the first time, she draws Cassie into her drama, telling her, "The North Koreans have a bounty on my head. Who would've thought? Me, a prize."

Amid all of that, Cassie is trying to maintain her sobriety, a task that is increasing difficult in her line of work. She admits to Annie, "Do you know how badly I want a drink? I can't do this anymore."

And then, in the ultimate twist, Cassie and her brother, Davey (T.R. Knight), visit their mom, Lisa, played by Sharon Stone. The siblings' fraught relationship was a major trigger for Cassie in season one, with the two finally coming to a place of understanding by the end. Now, season two is adding Mom to the mix.

Fans can see how Cassie's juggles it all when season two premieres April 21 on HBO Max.

