Soccer Star Julie Ertz Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby With NFL's Zach Ertz

Team Ertz is getting a new member: Julie Ertz is pregnant!

The 29-year-old athlete, who is a part of the U.S. Women's National Soccer Team, announced on April 4 that she and her husband, NFL star Zach Ertz, are expecting their first baby together. "Adding to our starting lineup," Julie wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of Zach kissing and cradling her growing baby bump. "Baby Ertz! Psalms 30:11-12."

Zach, 31, a tight end for the Arizona Cardinals, also posted the announcement to his Instagram page along with a matching caption.

After sharing their pregnancy news on social media, Julie and Zach—who tied the knot in March 2017—immediately received a flood of well wishes from fans, friends and fellow athletes.

"YESSSS!!!" soccer star Kelley O'Hara commented on Julie's Instagram post. "So happy for y'all!!" Chicago Red Stars player Morgan Brian Gautrat wrote to the couple, "congratsss!!!!!!! [heart emojis] so exciting!!!!"