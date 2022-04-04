2022 Grammys

Soccer Star Julie Ertz Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby With NFL's Zach Ertz

Julie and Zach Ertz are ready to expand their sports dynasty. The soccer and NFL stars announced on April 4 that they're expecting their first baby together. Details on the pregnancy news below.

Team Ertz is getting a new member: Julie Ertz is pregnant!

The 29-year-old athlete, who is a part of the U.S. Women's National Soccer Team, announced on April 4 that she and her husband, NFL star Zach Ertz, are expecting their first baby together. "Adding to our starting lineup," Julie wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of Zach kissing and cradling her growing baby bump. "Baby Ertz! Psalms 30:11-12."

Zach, 31, a tight end for the Arizona Cardinals, also posted the announcement to his Instagram page along with a matching caption. 

After sharing their pregnancy news on social media, Julie and Zach—who tied the knot in March 2017—immediately received a flood of well wishes from fans, friends and fellow athletes. 

"YESSSS!!!" soccer star Kelley O'Hara commented on Julie's Instagram post. "So happy for y'all!!" Chicago Red Stars player Morgan Brian Gautrat wrote to the couple, "congratsss!!!!!!! [heart emojis] so exciting!!!!"

Women's National Soccer Team at Parade of Champions 2019

Prior to sharing her pregnancy news, Julie—who has been sitting out the season with her Angel City FC team—celebrated her fifth wedding anniversary with Zach. 

"5 incredibly amazing years!" she wrote on Instagram March 26. "Happy Anniversary @zachertz, just nothing like doing life with you! I love you."

Zach also paid tribute to his wife on their special day, writing on his Instagram page, "5 years with my best friend!! Happy anniversary @julieertz!"

And in just two days, on April 6, the family will have more to celebrate as Julie turns 30.

Back in November, in honor of Zach's 31st birthday, Julie couldn't help but gush over her husband. "HAPPY BIRTHDAY to the sweetest man!" she wrote on Instagram at the time. "I love you so much and so excited to celebrate all that you are! So grateful for this day, every year you just keep looking better and better! HAPPY BIRTHDAY!"

