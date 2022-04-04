How Kanye West Made History With His 2022 Grammy Wins Despite Skipping Show

Adding that he believes Kanye is "on a path that's dangerously close to peril and pain," Trevor continued, "You have every right to fight for your family, But you have to know the difference between that and fighting your family...If you're just joking about it all and I'm an idiot for caring, then so be it. But I'd rather be the idiot who spoke up and said something to you in life, than the cool guy who said nothing and then mourns for you in prison or the grave."