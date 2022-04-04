Baublebar Save an Extra 20% On Sale Items: Here Are the Best Deals

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Whether you're shopping for yourself or for someone else, BaubleBar has everything you need if you're looking for jewelry. If you prefer something timeless and subtle, like gold-plated jewelry and pearl pieces, BaubleBar has you covered. If you are looking for something vibrant and colorful, BaubleBar has so many fun options. That's why it's the best place to shop for gifts for your loved ones (and yourself), especially right now because there's a major sale going on. You can save 20% on everything sitewide.
All you need to do is use the promo code SALE20 at checkout to get this discount on necklaces, rings, bracelets, earrings, and more from BaubleBar. If you're not sure what to shop, here are some great suggestions.
BaubleBar Carolyn Charm
Add a fun pop of color to any necklace or bracelet with one of these letter charms.
BaubleBar Bennett Tennis Bracelet
This is one of BaubleBar's most iconic, bestselling pieces. It's a staple for all of your activities, from everyday errands to a special event. There are four colors to choose from in three different lengths.
BaubleBar Luella Tennis Cuff Bracelet
This uniquely curved cuff bracelet is an everyday staple.
BaubleBar Bennett Tennis Necklace
This necklace is almost always sold out, so the fact that it's actually available to purchase and it's on sale make this an immediate "add to cart."
BaubleBar Lindsey 18K Gold Earrings
Searching for an update for your hoop earrings collection? This unique pair will elevate any look.
BaubleBar Clara Headband
Add a touch of class to any ensemble with this adorable pearl headband.
BaubleBar Initial Hair Barrette
How darling is this initial hair barrette? This is also a great gift because who doesn't love something personal? These barrettes come in tortoise, black, and pink.
BaubleBar Effie 18K Gold Ring
Add this unique gold ring to your stack of favorites.
BaubleBar Athena Cubic Zirconia Ring
This ring combines the best elements of an all-black wardrobe and a colorful vibe.
BaubleBar
If you adore purple, this lavender heart bracelet is stunning.
If you're looking for more jewelry deals, check out these top-rated Amazon pieces that keep selling out.