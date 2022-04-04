Dua Lipa and Megan Thee Stallion's Matching Grammys Outfits Are a Reference to This '90s Moment

Watch : Grammys 2022 Fashion Round-Up: Doja Cat, Biebers & More!

It may not have been Thursday, but Megan Thee Stallion and Dua Lipa threw it back to 1998.

In a sweet reference to Whitney Houston and Mariah Carey's twinning moment, the previous winners of the Grammy for Best New Artist presented 2022's honoree Olivia Rodrigo her trophy in matching Versace ensembles at the April 3 award show. "Not you stealing my look," Megan said in fake annoyance.

"I was told I had the exclusive," Dua Lipa, who walked the Versace runway in September, replied. "I'm going to have to have a talk with Donatella."

The Italian fashion designer then emerged from the crowd to work her magic on the black wrap dresses, telling the artists, "You know what? Let's do this." The transformation left Dua with a chic mini skirt and Megan in a thigh-high midi slit, singlehandedly saving the women from a fashion faux pas.

The staged mishap was a call-back to the 1998 Grammy Awards, where Mariah and Whitney presented together in matching Vera Wang wrap dresses. For years, the pop divas had been pitted against each other, but they proved there was no competition when they shrugged off their twin looks. Upon seeing Whitney, Mariah simply said, "Nice dress."